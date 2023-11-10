KTR asks people of Kodangal to cast vote based on parties’ performance

November 10, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - hyderabad

Working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao has asked the people of Kodangal constituency to make a choice between a leader who would be with them and the one who faces the possibility of going to jail.

In a road show conducted by Mr. Rama Rao in support of the party candidate Patnam Narender Reddy on Thursday, he said people had given the Congress party an opportunity to rule the country for 55 years and the State for 50 years (combined Andhra Pradesh for 42 years and Hyderabad State for 8 years. But the area remained underdeveloped till they elected Mr. Narender Reddy in 2018.

He stated that the MLA had developed the constituency beyond expectations with 50-bed hospitals at Kodangal, Kosigi and Maddur, a degree college to Kodangal and a junior college to Daultabad. As the Congress candidate A. Revanth Reddy believes in money, he was purchasing sarpanches, MPTC members and other leaders but he was not in a position to buy people.

The BRS leader asked the people to take money offered by the Congress leaders but make a wise decision by considering the parties’ role in the constituency’s development. Minister and MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy and other leaders participated in the road show.

