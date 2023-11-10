ADVERTISEMENT

KTR asks people of Kodangal to cast vote based on parties’ performance

November 10, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

hyderabad

Working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao has asked the people of Kodangal constituency to make a choice between a leader who would be with them and the one who faces the possibility of going to jail.

In a road show conducted by Mr. Rama Rao in support of the party candidate Patnam Narender Reddy on Thursday, he said people had given the Congress party an opportunity to rule the country for 55 years and the State for 50 years (combined Andhra Pradesh for 42 years and Hyderabad State for 8 years. But the area remained underdeveloped till they elected Mr. Narender Reddy in 2018.

He stated that the MLA had developed the constituency beyond expectations with 50-bed hospitals at Kodangal, Kosigi and Maddur, a degree college to Kodangal and a junior college to Daultabad. As the Congress candidate A. Revanth Reddy believes in money, he was purchasing sarpanches, MPTC members and other leaders but he was not in a position to buy people.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The BRS leader asked the people to take money offered by the Congress leaders but make a wise decision by considering the parties’ role in the constituency’s development. Minister and MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy and other leaders participated in the road show.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

state politics

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US