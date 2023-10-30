HamberMenu
KTR asks people not to fall into trap of communal elements

Former president of Nirmal district unit of the BJP Ramadevi, Daruvu Yellanna join BRS

October 30, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Nirmal district ex-president of BJP P. Ramadevi joining BRS in the presence of K.T. Rama Rao, A. Indrakaran Reddy, G. Vithal Reddy and others on Monday.

Nirmal district ex-president of BJP P. Ramadevi joining BRS in the presence of K.T. Rama Rao, A. Indrakaran Reddy, G. Vithal Reddy and others on Monday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao has asked the people of Mudhole, Boath, Nirmal and Khanapur constituencies of erstwhile Adilabad district not to fall into the trap of communal elements who stoke passions to meet their political ends and lead peaceful lives.

Speaking after admitting P. Ramadevi, who was the Nirmal district president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) till recently, along with her supporters into BRS here on Monday he said the constituencies had made remarkable progress during the last nine years in spite of some efforts of the communal elements to disturb peace. Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy, MLA G. Vithal Reddy, MLC P. Satish and others were present.

Stating that Telangana was the place for Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb, Mr. Rama Rao mentioned that recently the Muslim community had postponed the Milad-un-Nabi celebrations in Hyderabad as it was coinciding with the Ganesh idol immersion with a view not to give scope even for minor incidents.

Earlier, Daruvu Yellanna also joined BRS in the presence of Mr. Rama Rao. Speaking on the occasion, he said BRS was respecting the people’s artistes from the beginning and Gorati Venkanna and Deshapathi Srinivas were made MLCs and R. Balakishan was elected an MLA twice.

