KTR asks party leaders to celebrate opening of new medical colleges

September 09, 2023 01:49 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Minister for Industries, IT and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has stated that Telangana is cementing its position in every field, whether it is in agricultural production or medical education.

In teleconference with Ministers, MLAs and MLCs of nine districts, where new government medical colleges set to be opened next week, on Friday he said the Telangana Government was about to create history by inaugurating nine medical colleges simultaneously on September 15 in Jangaon, Nirmal, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Rajanna-Sircilla, Kumram Bheem-Asifabad, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Vikarabad, and Khammam districts.

“Telangana will be the only State in the country where every district will boast a government medical college”, Mr. Rama Rao said. He expressed hope that the new institutions would produce exceptional doctors and ensure top-tier medical services in the districts.

Asking the Ministers and legislators of the nine districts to organise celebrations on a large scale at district headquarters, Mr. Rama Rao suggested they hold rallies with not fewer than 20,000 participants. He also told them to encourage other elected representatives of the party to actively participate in the festivities.

Further, he suggested they design programmes to explain the benefits of opening new government medical colleges for the areas concerned. He also wanted them to involve youth and students in the programmes.

Drawing their attention to the historical oversight of Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in allotting medical colleges to Telangana, Mr. Rama Rao remarked that both the national parties had done a disservice to the State. He asked the public representatives to inform citizens about the unfair treatment meted out to Telangana in the allocation of medical colleges.

Mr. Rama Rao stated that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was likely to inaugurate one of the medical colleges, he said Minister for Health T. Harish Rao was scheduled to inaugurate the medical college at Kamareddy.

Speaking in the teleconference, Mr. Harish Rao said Telangana languished at the bottom in terms of MBBS seats in 2014, it had now surged to the top boasting the highest number of MBBS seats. He explained that for every one-lakh population, there would be 22 MBBS seats in the State and it was an unparalleled achievement in the country.

“Of the total addition of MBBS seats in the country this academic year, 43% are in Telangana”, Mr. Harish Rao disclosed. He pointed out that against 157 medical colleges allotted by the Centre since 2014, Telangana was given even one.

