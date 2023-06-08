KTR asks Oppn. to show any section left out by govt. welfare cover

June 08, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Industries, IT and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has asked the Opposition parties to show as to which section of the society is left out from the welfare and development sphere created by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s nine-year rule and explained the need to celebrate the achievements.

Participating in several developmental programmes in Mahabubnagar district on Thursday, he said that there was every reason to celebrate the ongoing process of transformation of Telangana in its 10th year of formation and explain to people what had changed from 2014 to 2023 to improve the quality of life. “Back then, the hours of availability of power to consumers used to be the news and now, even a few minutes of interruption in power supply is news,” he said explaining the change.

Speaking after laying foundation stone for the Rural Micro Skill Development Centre set up by the Cyient Foundation in the Government ITI for Girls in Mahabubnagar, he said that Mahabubnagar, which had the reputation of migration of labour for more wages, had become synonymous with irrigation with minor irrigation tanks brimming with water even in mid-summer. “If the unprecedented production of paddy and pressure on the official machinery for its timely procurement was not a change, then there was something wrong with those talking about no change,” Mr. Rama Rao said.

The Minister said labourers from Mahabubnagar would migraten for wage work at the time of the State formation and now people from Chhattisgarh and several other States come to the district for seasonal work such paddy transplantation and harvesting.

“Telangana is the only State to achieve supply of treated or piped drinking water to every household with Mission Bhagiratha project,” he stated.

The IT and ITES exports were about ₹56,000 crore from Telangana in 2013-14 with 3.23 lakh employees engaged in the sector. In 2022-23, this had gone up to ₹2.45 lakh crore with the employee count rising to 9.05 lakh. There were many other key indicators to explain the change, the Minister disclosed.

Girls’ ITI to be adopted

Chairman of Cyient B.V.R. Mohan Reddy said that Cyient Foundation would adopt the Girls’ ITI in Mahabubnagar and double its intake capacity. He suggested that the State government must consider having micro skill development centres in every district by involving the industry.

In Jadcherla, Mr. Rama Rao inaugurated the 560 double bedroom dignity housing complex and in Bhoothpur, he inaugurated a municipal park.

Ministers V. Srinivas Goud, C. Malla Reddy, MP Manne Srinivas Reddy, MLAs C. Laxma Reddy, A. Venkateshwar Reddy, G. Balaraju and others participated.