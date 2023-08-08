KTR asks officials to identify sites for dump yards

August 08, 2023 08:18 am | Updated 08:18 am IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for the Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA & UD) K.T. Rama Rao asked officials to identify sites for dump yards in Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts, considering the needs of the capital city for the coming 50 years.

Mr. Rama Rao chaired the city convergence meeting at the GHMC headquarters on Monday, where he addressed various issues, including dump yard sites, action against private dumps of construction and demolition waste, and plans to beautify Musi river and the surrounding areas, besides other topics.

He said that the plans for the dump yards should be practical, and optimise the land and its utility. He directed officials to consider abandoned quarry sites too besides lands not fit for agriculture. The Minister asked for a report on dump yards at Pyarangar, Khanapur and Dundigal to be submitted in a week.

Elaborating on the plan for transformation of Musi and the areas along the river, Mr. Rama Rao discussed construction of the proposed 14 bridges and an expressway over the river. Water will be brought from Kondapochammasagar to Osmansagar which will flow into the river, he said, sharing the State government’s plan to purify the river. Foundation stone will be laid soon for the bridges, he said.

The Minister asked officials to hold convergence meetings at zonal level to resolve the public issues.

He issued orders to the police to take stern action against ganja peddling, and increase vigil around pubs, hookah centres, schools and farm houses.

Mr. Rama Rao also asked officials to identify vacant government and private lands to establish multi-level parking. Measures should be taken to encourage non-motorised transport and construct skywalks where necessary.

He asked officials to take action against private yards where construction and demolition waste is dumped.

Minister for Women & Child Welfare and ST Welfare Satyavathi Rathod, Minister for Excise and Prohibition V. Srinivas Goud, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar, Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand, Rachakonda Police Commissioner D.S. Chauhan, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy, GHMC Commissioner D. Ronald Rose, HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore, MD, HMRL NVS Reddy and others attended the meeting.

