KTR asks Congress leaders to refrain from ‘murder politics’

January 14, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has expressed concern over “violent (murder) politics in Telangana” after the Congress formed the government but said that the BRS would protect every worker and stand by them.

He along with party leaders S. Niranjan Reddy, V. Srinivas Goud, C. Laxma Reddy, B. Harshavardhan Reddy, MLA K. Sanjay, MLC S. Raju and others visited the family of a party activist, Chikkepally Mallesh, a retired Army jawan, who was “killed by Congress leaders” in Kollapur recently, and consoled them. He assured the bereaved family of all help and handed a cheque for ₹5 lakh from the party.

Stating that the BRS leadership would not keep quiet on the attacks on party workers, he cautioned the Congress government that people would reject them and revolt against them if they encouraged violence in politics, which he said was new to Telangana. He stated that Mallesh was killed at the hands of Congress leaders on December 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rama Rao and other BRS leaders garlanded the portrait of Mallesh and paid tributes to him. He stated that the party would take care of the children of the deceased party activist who worked for the party sincerely. There were no political murders in Telangana till the Congress Government took over and suggested Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, who represents Kollapur, not to encourage killings in politics.

He noted that no Congress activist was attacked during the 10-year BRS rule after the formation of Telangana and asked the Congress leaders what would have been the situation had the BRS encouraged such killings. He demanded that the government conduct a fair probe into the murder of Mallesh going into the phone call records as attempts were being made to link land disputes to the murder.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.