KTR asks BRS leaders to visit farmers hit by crop loss, assure them of relief

March 20, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao | Photo Credit: File photo

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T.Rama Rao has asked legislators and other key functionaries of the party to visit farm fields along with officials for proper assessment of crop damage caused by untimely rains, hailstorm and gale since March 16, apart from interacting with farmers and infusing confidence in them.

In a teleconference from Hyderabad on Monday, he asked them to explain pro-farmer measures being implemented by the State government and assure them of assistance to overcome the loss.

Foundation day plans

On programmes to be taken up ahead of the BRS foundation day on April 27, Mr.Rama Rao asked the party in-charges and activity coordinators to ensure that the development and welfare programmes are expedited. He told them to pay special attention to panchayat raj roads linking villages from nearby towns so that they were completed before the onset of monsoon.

Stating that the government was prioritising clearing of pending bills pertaining to works under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS), Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi, Mr.Rama Rao attributed the delay to the Centre keeping ₹1,300-crore bills of NREGS pending.

Further, he told the party leaders to ensure that Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao’s message given during meetings reached every party worker through aathmeeya sammelans (outreach programmes). He also asked them to explain the prevailing socio-economic conditions in the country along with unabated price rise fuelled by exorbitant rates of petrol, diesel and LPG cooking gas.

He also wanted them to highlight the discriminatory attitude of the Centre against Telangana. Party activists must be made aware about how the Centre had been creating hurdles in devolution of funds as also keeping them pending, thereby scuttling the pace of progress in the State, he added.

Completion of aathmeeya sammelans by April 20 would facilitate conduct of constituency-level meetings on April 25 and only the selected delegates would attend the party plenary on April 27, Mr.Rama Rao stated.

