KTR asks BRS district presidents to bond with activists at grass-root level

March 12, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao has decided to take up various programmes to strengthen the party by improving the bond between grass-root level activists and State-level leaders, including organising ‘aathmeeya sammelanaalu’ (rapport-building meetings), as instructed by party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

In a teleconference held with the district presidents and general secretary of the party from Hyderabad on Sunday, Mr. Rama Rao said that the effort should be to create a better awareness among the 60 lakh party members by educating them on the welfare programmes being implemented by the government. He told the party leaders to be with people as much as possible to have a positive atmosphere.

Stating that party workers at the grass-root level were the real strength of BRS, he suggested the MLAs to take the responsibility of organising ‘affectionate’ meetings by taking every 10 villages as a unit. In urban areas, they should be conducted at the town/municipality as a unit or for some divisions each.

Mr. Rama Rao told the MLAs to complete such meetings in two months’ time or before the party’s inception day on April 27 and involve local MPs, MLCs, chiefs of DCCB and DCMS, Corporation chairpersons and elected representatives of rural and urban local bodies. He told the district presidents of the party to prepare a calendar (schedule) with unit-wise details, send it to the party headquarters and hold the meetings so that no village was left uncovered.

Further, he told the district presidents of the party to organise the birth anniversary celebrations of B.R. Ambedkar on April 14 and tell people about the installation of his 125-feet statue, tallest in the country, in Hyderabad, and naming the new Secretariat after Dr. Ambedkar. He also told them to organise programmes related to inauguration of the Martyrs’ Memorial in Hyderabad.

Suggesting the student wing of the party to take up a membership drive, KTR told them to organise programmes in educational institutions, particularly freshers’ day events, in the wake of commencement of the new academic year in June.

As part of the party’s inception day events, he asked the party leaders to organise constituency-wise day-long party functionaries’ meetings on April 25 starting with unfurling the party flag. A meeting would soon be held in the party headquarters here to further crystallise the programmes.