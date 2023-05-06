KTR ask people of Palamuru to show opposition parties their place in next polls

May 06, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for IT, Industries and Urban Development and working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao has asked people of combined Mahabubnagar district to show their prowess to opposition parties in the coming Assembly elections by making them bite the dust for belittling the work done for their progress.

Addressing a public meeting at Mahabubnagar on Saturday after participating in several developmental programmes including inauguration of the IT Tower, he ridiculed the opposition parties’ outbursts against development that had taken place in the combined Mahabubnagar district and said reverse migration taking place in the district was an ample evidence of its transformation from drought and migration.

Referring to Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president A. Revanth Reddy’s plea to people to give the Congress a chance to rule the State, Mr. Rama Rao said people had given the party 11 chances and the party had ruled the State for 55 years since Independence but the fortune of Palamuru (Mahabubnagar) people had remained unchanged as they kept migrating for livelihood opportunities.

There was no drinking water, no water for irrigation, and no employment opportunities with no industries till 2014, when statehood was achieved by BRS (TRS). At the 2014 election meeting, the then BJP’s Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi had promised to give national project status to Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) if voted to power apart from making several other promises. However, they proved to be writing on water as there was not even an effort made to fulfil them, the BRS working president said.

One “insane character” of State BJP had organised an unemployed march in Mahabubnagar forgetting the fact that his party’s government at the Centre had cancelled ITIR Project sanctioned to Telangana, Mr. Rama Rao said. The BJP at the Centre was so inefficient that it had failed to finalise the shares of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in Krishna river water even nine years after formation of Telangana, he remarked.

Mr. Rama Rao mentioned that greenery all over the combined Mahabubnagar district even in mid-summer was an indication of the BRS Government’s work on the irrigation sector by completing pending projects and filling irrigation tanks repeatedly to give water for two crops every year. Availability of water for irrigation had spurred reverse migration and people in search of livelihood not only from northern and eastern States but also neighbouring States were coming to Mahabubnagar for wage employment generated in the agriculture and allied sectors.