KTR appears before Women’s Commission, clarifies his comments 

Working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao appeared before the State Women’s Commission here on Saturday and clarified his alleged ‘derogatory comments’ made against women travelling in RTC buses as part of the Mahalaxmi scheme.

Speaking after meeting the Chairperson, Mr. Rama Rao stated that he appeared before the Commission as he respected women. He noted that he had already apologised for the ‘off-hand comments’ and reiterated his deep regret for it and respect for women.

Mr. Rama Rao said maintaining decency was needed in politics and that one should have the humility to apologise even for the slip of tongue. He criticised the Congress leaders for creating a ruckus outside the Commission’s office during his visit there and condemned their attack on BRS women leaders who accompanied him to express solidarity.

Accusing the Congress of attempting to politicise even the incident that had taken place at the Commission’s office on Saturday, he expressed concern over the increasing atrocities against women during the eight months of Congress rule.

Women leaders of BRS Satyavathi Rathod, P. Sabitha Indra Reddy, V. Sunitha Laxma Reddy, several GHMC Corporators and others criticised Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy not only for insulting women legislators but also for instigating Saturday’s alleged attack on BRS women leaders. They demanded that the Chief Minister apologise for the incidents involving attacks on women legislators and women Youtubers.

When Mr. Rama Rao and other leaders tried to file a complaint before the Commission against attacks and atrocities on women, the Commission Chairperson is said to told them to come later/separately for the purpose. Later, the Commission Members tied ‘rakhis’ to Mr. Rao.

Meanwhile, a press release of the Women’s Commission stated that Mr. Rama Rao appeared before the Commission and provided an explanation of his comments. During the proceedings, Mr. Rao expressed regret and formally apologised for the comments.

The Commission has accepted his apology and instructed Mr. Rao to refrain from making such comments/remarks in future.