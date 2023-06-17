KTR announces Swachh Badi programme to educate children for cleaner, greener future

June 17, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Swachh Badi programme will be launched across municipalities in the State to educate children about sanitation and environment, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao said. As part of the programme, schoolchildren will be taught waste segregation, compost generation, recycling and reducing plastic usage.

The Minister was participating in Telangana Pattana Pragathi Dinotsavam celebrations at Shilpakala Vedika here on Friday, as part of the 10th anniversary celebrations of Telangana State.

During his address, Mr.Rama Rao spoke about the rapid development witnessed in the State, especially in cities and towns, and thanked the 6.5 lakh State government employees for their efforts.

Highlighting the importance of urban areas, he described cities as economic engines for the nation. Hyderabad and its surroundings contribute 45-50% of the State’s government revenue, he said.

The introduction of administrative reforms, new Municipal & Panchayat Raj Acts, and streamlined permissions for construction projects, such as TS-bPASS, have revolutionised governance, he noted.

Mr.Rama Rao expressed appreciation for GHMC, whose commitment to progress was evident during the pandemic, when road development was taken up extensively, and sanitation was managed efficiently.

Sanitation is prioritised in the cities, as vouched by various initiatives such as Dry Resource Collection Centers, fecal sludge management and treatment plants, and provision of public toilets.

The establishment of parks, nurseries, and the creation of urban lung spaces have contributed to a notable 7% increase in green cover across towns, he reminded.

The Minister also spoke about the government's efforts to strengthen urban lakes, conservation of heritage structures, and expansion plans for Metro Rail.

