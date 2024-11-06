KTR alleges two scams are in making in Telangana involving one company

Working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao has alleged that two major scams are in the making in Telangana as the Congress government has already given one work to a company which Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had termed as ‘East India Company’ when in opposition and is all set to give another work to it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference held in Hyderabad on Wednesday (November 6, 2024), he stated that the government had made up its mind to fill Gandipet (Osmansagar lake) with Godavari water from Mallannasagar and release it to Musi river as part of its development/beautification, with a cost of ₹5,560 crore. “We have credible information that everything is set to handover the work to the company, which was at the receiving end of Mr. Revanth Reddy as the TPCC chief”, he disclosed.

Getting Godavari water from Kondapochammasagar to the twin reservoirs – Osmansagar and Himayathsagar lakes was originally planned by the previous BRS Government with just ₹1,100 crore. But, the Congress Government was planning to get water from Mallannasagar with over 400% of excess cost than what was originally planned, KTRalleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme was divided into two parts, one of which has already been allotted to the same company, he said. The project would be taken up by the government with ₹4,350 crore for irrigating just one-lakh acres against 2-lakh acres planned by the previous government through Narayanpet-Kondagal lift as part of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme.

When in Opposition, Mr. Revanth Reddy had stated that the said company would do anything for making money and other Congress leaders too called it as ‘mafia’, he pointed out.

Perhaps, it was for getting the two contracts the company that was criticised in the past had donated ₹200 crore for skill university, the BRS leader said and demanded that the company be blacklisted for it being responsible for the Sunkishala project retaining wall collapse and cancellation of tenders for Kodngal Lift Irrigation Scheme, a part of whose work was also given to a minister’s company after disqualifying two leading infrastructure companies in the technical bid stage.

He asked the government to make public the report of the officials committee on Sunkishala, which had recommended blacklisting of the company. Mr. Rama Rao also questioned the silence of the Enforcement Directorate as it was keeping mum even four weeks after carrying out raids on Mr. Srinivas Reddy’s business offices, residences.

The BRS working president cautioned the authorities for approving every work blindly and they would face music when BRS returned to power for their involvement in questionable works.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.