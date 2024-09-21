KTR alleges Revanth’s family secured AMRUT scheme contracts of ₹8,888 crore against norms

HYDERABAD

ADVERTISEMENT

BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of misusing his position to allocate tenders worth ₹8,888 crore under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme to his relatives.

He also accused the Telangana government of withholding critical information related to the AMRUT 2.0 tenders, thereby hindering transparency and public scrutiny and demanded the release of all relevant documents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, the former minister of MA&UD accused Mr. Reddy of orchestrating the ‘scam’ within three months of taking office by misusing his control over the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department. He claimed that large-scale contracts were awarded to unqualified companies closely linked to Reddy’s family. One particular company, despite declaring only ₹2 crore in profits, was awarded contracts worth ₹1,137 crore.

KTR further alleged that a public-listed company was also coerced into forming a joint venture with the company owned by Revanth Reddy’s relative, with the latter being assigned 80% of the project work. The BRS leader asserted that the tender process was riddled with irregularities, alleging that Mr. Revanth Reddy had pressurised municipal officials to facilitate these contracts.

On the other hand, KTR also flayed the BJP for its silence on the issue and urged the Central government to initiate an immediate probe. In a letter to Union Ministers from Telangana, KTR called for a thorough investigation into the tendering process and the cancellation of any contracts found to be illegally awarded.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.