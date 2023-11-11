KTR addresses U-FERWAS, says Hyderabad should aspire to host Olympics

November 11, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BRS working president and Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao said that Hyderabad should be taken to such a level that it could aspire to host the Olympic Games in 2036.

Additional Special Commissioners

Sharing his vision for the city for the coming years, ahead of the Telangana elections, at a meeting with members of the United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (U-FERWAS) on Saturday, Mr. Rama Rao promised appointment of Additional Special Commissioners exclusively for development and maintenance of parks and water bodies after elections.

Highlighting the achievements of the BRS over the last nine and a half years, he said that there are no more water woes in the city, as opposed to protests earlier for drinking water.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, with his vision, has ensured that there won’t be drinking water problems in the city till 2052, through Kondapochamma Sagar and Sunkishala projects,” he said, adding that the dream is to ensure 24-hour water supply in city.

Calling Hyderabad a ‘no-nonsense’ city, Mr. Rama Rao reminded that there have not been communal riots or regional disturbances during the BRS regime. He also spoke about the city surpassing Bengaluru in job creation, and said that one job in IT or technology sector would create three to four jobs in hospitality, tourism, and construction sectors.

“During the last two terms, 36 flyovers were constructed, 39 lakes were developed and beautified, and heritage structures were restored,” he said.