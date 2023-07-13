KTR addresses open letter to Centre for denying EC to PRLIS

July 13, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Minister for Industries, IT and Urban Development K.T Rama Rao has condemned the BJP-led Government at the Centre for discriminating against the irrigation projects of Telangana.

In an open letter addressed to the Centre on Thursday, he said the expert appraisal committee (EAC) of the Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) had deferred appraising the proposal for environmental clearance (EC) to Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme one more time recently.

“I write this open letter with utter disappointment regarding the discriminatory actions of the BJP Government at the Centre against Telangana”, Mr. Rama Rao said highlighting the Center’s unjust treatment of Telangana’s irrigation projects, particularly PRLIS, and demanded that the issue be addressed promptly.

The BRS leader said Palamuru-Rangareddy project was a ray of hope for the drought-prone areas of Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, Narayanapet, Rangareddy and Nalgonda districts. It was aimed at providing irrigation facility to over 12.5 lakh acres of uplands and also meet the drinking water needs of over 1,200 villages en route as also to Hyderabad city and industries. “The project has the potential to transform lives and reduce the struggles caused by water scarcity”, he noted.

Explaining that the erstwhile Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy, and Nalgonda districts had struggled with drought and water scarcity including fluoride problem in Nalgonda. Mahabubnagar had suffered with migration due to the lack of irrigation facilities and after formation of the State several irrigation projects were taken up to meet the challenges of water scarcity and PRLIS was one of the significant steps forward in that direction.

However, the BJP Government at the Centre had completely neglected irrigation projects of Telangana and also denied any support or funds, Mr. Rama Rao said and accused the Centre of creating obstacles in granting permissions and denying national status to PRLIS, while projects in other States including Upper Bhadra in Karnataka were given national status, funds and permissions.

He also blamed the Centre for not taking any significant action to address the issue of Krishna water sharing by the riparian States, particularly Telangana and Andhra Pradesh although Telangana had been demanding its rightful share of 500 tmc ft water.