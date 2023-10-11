HamberMenu
KTR accuses Revanth of using elections as ATM to make money

October 11, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Bilya Naik of Devarakonda constituency joining BRS in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Congress leader Bilya Naik of Devarakonda constituency joining BRS in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao has alleged that Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy was “utilising the ensuing Assembly election as an automatic teller machine (ATM) to make money”.

Speaking after Congress leaders from Deverakonda constituency, including Bilya Naik, joined the BRS here on Wednesday, he said that Mr. Revanth Reddy, “who was caught red-handed in the cash-for-vote scam, was busy with note-for-seat now”.

He stated that the Congress was trying to create confusion among people, the electorate, with its fake surveys claiming that it would win the election. He mentioned that the Congress had done such attempts in the past elections too, but was defeated by people squarely. “Mr. Revanth Reddy and N. Uttam Kumar Reddy had challenged in the past that they would quit politics and would not shave their beard if they lose but failed to keep their word,” he said.

Mr. Rama Rao sought to know whether the Congress would seek votes on the ground that it was their inability to give 24×7 power for 60 years or that they failed to provide drinking water facility to every household. He cautioned people against supporting Congress as it would end up in hurting one’s eye with one’s own finger. He also asked whether people wanted power cuts back, farm crisis and farmers’ suicides, which were a permanent feature during the Congress rule.

He claimed that the BRS government had resolved almost all long-pending problems during the last 9 years and was working on resolving the remaining few.

Seeks Shah’s apology

On Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s allegation that Telangana was at the top in the country in farmers’ suicides, Mr. Rama Rao said that he was lying on even information that was given to Parliament by the Union Agriculture Minister and demanded that Mr. Shah tender an apology to the people of Telangana.

