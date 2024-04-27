KTR accuses Revanth of deceiving people in phased manner

April 27, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BRS working president and MLA K.T. Rama Rao has accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of deceiving people in phases, as after failing to keep the promises made before the Assembly elections, he is now trying to convince them by taking vows in the name of gods to fulfil the same promises.

“The Chief Minister’s promise to implement the farm loan waiver up to ₹2 lakh to every farmer having the outstanding loan by August 15 with a vow taken in the name of god was part of his plan to deceive people one more time,” Mr. Rama Rao said in an informal chat with the media here on Saturday.

The BRS leader dismissed Mr. Reddy’s challenge to BRS leader T. Harish Rao on farm loan waiver reminding the history of Mr. Reddy not sticking to his word as he did after his defeat in the 2018 Kodangal Assembly election and also after the Congress’ defeat in the 2020 GHMC election. On both occasions, Mr. Reddy had promised to quit politics if he/his party lost the election.

Mr. Rama Rao suggested the Chief Minister to respond to the challenge posed by Mr. Harish Rao and sought to know whether Mr. Reddy would accomplish the feat of fulfilling all promises made before the Assembly elections at least after 250 days, though promised to fulfil them in 100 days.

Forecasting that the Chief Minister was likely to lose Lok Sabha elections in his native district, the BRS working president said fearing the possibility of Congress candidates’ loss, he avoided stepping down from his responsibility of being the election in-charge.

On other Congress leaders, Mr. Rama Rao termed them arrogant and petty and observed that people had realised that they were deceived by Congress and were not ready to be deceived one more time. Expressing doubts whether Mr. Reddy was was working for PM Narendra Modi or Rahul Gandhi, Mr. Rama Rao said one need not be surprised even if Mr. Reddy joined BJP after the Lok Sabha elections.

10 to 12 seats?

On the prospects of BRS in the Lok Sabha elections, he said they were hopeful of winning 10 to 12 seats citing people’s realisation over the Congress party’s ‘deceitful nature’ and BJP’s failure to fulfil promises since 2014. Mr. Rama Rao requested people to defeat the “bade bhai, chote bhai” duo.

On Andhra Pradesh, he said that Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy would win the election as per information BRS has, and preferred regional parties to win in Telugu States.