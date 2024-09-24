KTR accuses govt. of acting in vengeance against poor, middle class in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD

The Congress government in the State is acting with vengeance against people in the State Capital as they had completely supported Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the Assembly elections and the demolition mission being carried out by HYDRAA, particularly to raze the homes of the poor and the middle class, is a clear indication of it, working president of the party K.T. Rama Rao alleged.

He made the comments during a meeting with party activists and leaders of Serilingampalli constituency held in the party headquarters here on Tuesday. He accused the HYDRAA of discriminating between the poor and rich in the matter of demolishing structures and throwing the lives of poor and the middle class onto the roads.

Stating that a majority of the demolitions taken up by HYDRAA so far were of the homes of the poor and the middle class, he sought to know why it was using a different yardstick in case of Chief Minister’s brother A. Tirupathi Reddy who owns a villa that attracts the agency’s notice. In case HYDRAA is sincere, it should take action against officials who had given permissions and reminded that most of the illegal structures had sprung up during the Congress rule in the past.

Further, he alleged that the HYDRAA had enacted a drama in case of Mr. Tirupathi Reddy by serving a notice on him and allowed him to get a stay order from the court since BRS had been after the agency’s inaction. However, the agency had not allowed the poor to take out even textbooks and utensils from the homes before their demolition.

The government was spreading misinformation that the previous government (BRS) had encouraged encroachments and illegal structures. Mr. Rama Rao sought to know which party government had given permissions to cine artiste Nagarjuna to raise N-Convention. “Not only that but most of the encroachments and illegal structures had taken place and come up during the previous Congress rule,” he said.

The BRS leader sought to know why HYDRAA was not acting against the ruling party leaders’ homes, including those of Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy, MPs and others. He stated that the BRS would hold a party meeting soon in Hyderabad to support the poor who were being targeted by the government.

Stating that Serilingampally would witness a by-election sooner than later, Mr. Rama Rao said the people were ready to teach a lesson to the sitting MLA who had defected to the Congress.