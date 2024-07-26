KTR accuses Congress of undermining farmers’ interests due to political vendetta

Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president K.T. Rama Rao has hit out at the Congress government accusing it of failing to initiate water pumping from Kannepally pump houses of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) to fill up all reservoirs in Telangana due to political vendetta.

Despite millions of cusecs of water being wasted at Medigadda barrage of the KLIP, the government remains indifferent undermining the interests of farmers, he alleged while speaking to the media after visiting the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) in Karimnagar on Thursday evening.

He led a delegation of the BRS MLAs and MLCs on a field visit to the LMD en route to Peddapalli district. The BRS delegation will visit the barrages of the KLIP on Friday.

Mr. Rao said Telangana had become a major granary for the nation due to the KLIP, the largest multi-stage lift irrigation project in the world, initiated by the former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Despite this success, a minor incident at Medigadda was exaggerated to label the KLIP as a failed project, he alleged taking a dig at the present Congress dispensation in Telangana.

“Last year on this day, the LMD brimmed with water of 12 tmcft as we ensured the full capacity of the reservoir by pumping at the right time. The Congress government has not yet initiated water pumping despite having an ample opportunity to pump water extensively from Medigadda,” he said.

Activating the pumps at Kannepalli would fill all the reservoirs, he said, noting that filling 50 tmcft of water in Mallannasagar and 15 tmcft in Kondapochamma Sagar would help solve the drinking water issues in Hyderabad.

He said the BRS MLAs and MLCs had embarked on the field visit of the reservoirs to bring the condition of the drying reservoirs and the plight of farmers to the attention of the ongoing Legislative Assembly session.

Farmers are distressed due to the Congress government’s deliberate delay in initiating water pumping due to political vendetta, he alleged.

