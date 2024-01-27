KTR accuses Congress of slighting Muslims

January 27, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Hyderabad

Working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao has accused the Government of slighting the minorities, particularly the Muslims in Telangana, after most them supported BRS in the recent elections.

Speaking at a meeting with the minorities’ leaders of BRS from across the State here on Saturday, he said the Congress government was adopting the BJP’s ‘bulldozer’ policy against the minorities. The Revanth Reddy government was playing with self-respect of Muslims in Telangana, while the BJP governments in other States were demolishing the properties belonging to minorities.

He criticized the Congress party for the absence of Muslim representation in the Cabinet. “RSS-ideologue Mr. Revanth Reddy assumed office as the Chief Minister on December 7 last and for the first time in the history of Telugu States since 1953 the State Cabinet lacked representation from the Muslim community,” he pointed out.

“Congress is in the revenge mode against Muslims who supported BRS in the Assembly elections,” he said adding that communal tensions had resurfaced with the Congress’ return to power citing the recent incidents in Sangareddy, Nalgonda and a few other places on January 22. He criticised the Congress for its inept handing of the incidents.

He sought to know why Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, holding the Home portfolio, had not initiated an inquiry into the incidents. He recalled that the previous BRS government had promptly addressed similar incidents with seriousness and caution.

Mr. Rama Rao stated that out of 119 Assembly Constituencies, the Muslim electorate was more than 10% in about 40 seats. BRS had secured win in 18 of these seats and another 7 were won by AIMIM. Congress and BJP were victorious in 8 seats each primarily due to the division of minority votes and polarisation, he explained. In Greater Hyderabad with 24 Assembly seats with 27% Muslim population, BRS had won 16 and MIM 7 and one was won by BJP.

Expressing gratitude, the BRS working president thanked all voters who trusted in BRS and rejected the false propaganda of the Congress.