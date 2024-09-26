KTR accuses Congress government in Telangana of depriving Sircilla weavers of sustainable income

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) working president and Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao alleged that the Congress government stopped the Bathukamma sari orders over “political vendetta”, depriving weavers in Sircilla of a sustainable source of income.

Speaking to the media in the textile town on Thursday, Mr. Rama Rao hit out at Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, accusing him of pursuing vendetta politics and taking illogical decisions, undermining the interests of weavers.

“He has stopped Bathukamma sari orders nursing a grudge against me and my party [BRS], and is taking revenge against people for not electing the Congress in Sircilla constituency,” Mr. Rama Rao alleged.

The previous BRS government provided sustainable income to weavers by giving Bathukamma sari orders worth ₹3,312 crore and steadfastly strove to make weavers economically self-reliant, thereby ending their travails, he said. He accused that the ruling Congress of failing to fulfil its promises of providing work for 365 days to weavers.

Earlier, Mr. Rama Rao inaugurated a primary school built in memory of his grandmother and grandfather at Kodurupaka village in Boinpally mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district.

