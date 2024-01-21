KTR accuses BJP, Congress of conspiring to decimate BRS

January 21, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

The Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party are conspiring to decimate the voice of Telangana — Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) — and they have a tacit understanding, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao alleged on Sunday.

During Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, the latter was understood to have told the former that he would cooperate completely in decimating BRS and the beans were spilled by the chairman of a Telugu newspaper or television group.

The comments of the newspaper group head and the recent open invitation of BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar to Congress leaders to work together to target BRS indicate the same, Mr. Rama Rao observed. The development also made it clear, one more time, that BRS was not the B-Team of BJP but Congress.

He recollected how the two parties had worked together to defeat BRS in the 2019 elections to Nizamabad and Karimnagar Lok Sabha seats and later in the byelections to Dubbak, Huzurabad and Munugode Assembly seats. Another recent example was that the Congress leadership said that it would mince no words to criticise the Adani-Modi combination at the national level but made investment deals with the same group in Davos.

Mr. Rama Rao said BRS was not the party that would fear either Mr. Modi or Mr. Revanth Reddy as it believed that only the people of Telangana were their bosses.

‘Car sent for servicing’

Speaking at a party meeting, he asked leaders and activists not to fear the cases to be foisted by the Congress government. “The car is only sent for servicing by people and it will soon ply with double the previous speed,” he said enthusing party ranks.

Assuring party leaders and ranks that mistakes that occurred in the past would not be repeated, he said that all party committees would be meeting every three months to review its functioning.

