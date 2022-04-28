KTPP mishap: Genco suspends 2 engineers, shifts another

One among 7 hurt in coal mill accident succumbed on Wednesday

One among 7 hurt succumbed on Wednesday

Two engineers have been suspended and one more has been transferred by the management of the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TS-Genco) on Thursday in the coal mill accident at the stage-one of Kakatiya Thermal Power Plant (500 megawatt unit) at Chelpur in Jayashankar-Bhupalapally district on April 25.

In all, seven personnel, including artisans and contract workers, were injured in the accident. One of them, K. Veeraswamy, an artisan, who was among the three undergoing treatment at a corporate hospital here, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday. Two others – Seetharamulu and Venkateshwarlu – are still undergoing treatment here while others were admitted at Bhupalapally hospital.

The decision to act against the engineers on duty (shift) was taken at a meeting of the directors of the utility held here on Thursday, wherein the accident was reviewed in detail.

According to the preliminary report on the accident, the injured personnel were working to avoid the tripping of the unit as usual.

According to Genco officials here, the suspended engineers are Assistant Divisional Engineer on shift/duty M. Roopa and Assistant Engineer (mill maintenance) on shift/duty K. Saketh. Divisional Engineer on shift/duty K. Mohan was transferred.

Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Genco D. Prabhakar Rao and a few other directors visited those undergoing treatment here on April 26 and assured the family members of providing best treatment. Meanwhile, the employees unions have demanded ex-gratia payment to the family of Veeraswamy and a job on compassionate grounds to one of his eligible family members. They also sought financial assistance others injured in the accident.