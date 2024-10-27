GIFT a SubscriptionGift
K.T. Rama Rao’s brother-in-law Raj Pakala booked after raid on his Janwada farmhouse

The police said 11 litres of unauthorised foreign liquor along with 10 bottles of Indian liquor were seized at the ‘unauthorised rave party’

Published - October 27, 2024 04:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Raj Pakala, brother-in-law of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Party Working president K.T. Rama Rao, was booked for illegal possession of foreign liquor following raid on a farmhouse in Janwada.

Following a tip-off, officials from the Cyberabad Special Operation Team (SOT) along with the State Excise and Prohibition Department and Mokila police conducted raids in the farmhouse, reportedly owned by Mr. Pakala, on the intervening night of October 26 and 27.

The police said 11 litres of unauthorised foreign liquor along with 10 bottles of Indian liquor were seized at the ‘unauthorised rave party’. “Permission from the State Excise Department is mandatory to host such parties and serve foreign liquor. Even in that case, the permissible limit is only 5.5 litres and the seized liquor is way beyond that limit,” Cyberabad SOT DCP Srinivas explained.

Moreover, Madduri Vijay, an attendee at the party, was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by the Mokila police after he tested positive for cocaine on the 12-panel drug test conducted for several attendees. “However, no drugs were found on-site even after the entire premises was checked with a sniffer dog,” the officials clarified.

A total of 43 family members including 22 males and 21 females were present in the farmhouse. The police have issued notices to both Mr. Pakala and Mr. Vijay and initiated an investigation.

Published - October 27, 2024 04:05 pm IST

