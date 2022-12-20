K.T. Rama Rao slams Bandi Sanjay

December 20, 2022 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

Sridhar P 9596

Asserting that he was ready to undergo drug tests, Minister for Municipal Administration, IT and Industries K.T. Rama Rao launched a blistering attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party State president Bandi Sanjay accusing the latter of making wild and baseless allegations against him over the drug issue with selfish political motives.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will give samples of my blood, hair and nails for drug tests to prove my sincerity,” he said referring to the allegations made by Mr. Sanjay against him over the drug issue.

Speaking to the media in Sircilla of Rajanna Sircilla district on Tuesday, Mr. Rao slammed Mr. Sanjay charging him with resorting to mudslinging and making wild allegations without any substance.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Responding to a specific query over Mr Sanjay’s remarks against him, Mr Rao said, “I am ready to undergo a drug test and prove my sincerity.”

“Is he ready to hit himself with footwear at the Tower Circle in Karimnagar after that,” Mr Rao said while taking a dig at Mr Sanjay.

He alleged that Mr Sanjay was resorting to false propaganda with narrow political machinations to cover up his failure as Karimnagar MP and ensure construction of the long-awaited Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Teegalaguttapally in Karimnagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US