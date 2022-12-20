K.T. Rama Rao slams Bandi Sanjay

December 20, 2022 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

Asserting that he was ready to undergo drug tests, Minister for Municipal Administration, IT and Industries K.T. Rama Rao launched a blistering attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party State president Bandi Sanjay accusing the latter of making wild and baseless allegations against him over the drug issue with selfish political motives.

“I will give samples of my blood, hair and nails for drug tests to prove my sincerity,” he said referring to the allegations made by Mr. Sanjay against him over the drug issue.

Speaking to the media in Sircilla of Rajanna Sircilla district on Tuesday, Mr. Rao slammed Mr. Sanjay charging him with resorting to mudslinging and making wild allegations without any substance.

Responding to a specific query over Mr Sanjay’s remarks against him, Mr Rao said, “I am ready to undergo a drug test and prove my sincerity.”

“Is he ready to hit himself with footwear at the Tower Circle in Karimnagar after that,” Mr Rao said while taking a dig at Mr Sanjay.

He alleged that Mr Sanjay was resorting to false propaganda with narrow political machinations to cover up his failure as Karimnagar MP and ensure construction of the long-awaited Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Teegalaguttapally in Karimnagar.