K.T. Rama Rao reviews monsoon preparedness with officials

June 28, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao held a review meeting on monsoon preparedness with officials from various wings of the Municipal Administration department on Tuesday.

Mr. Rama Rao issued directions to enhance the measures needed to tackle the situations that may arise during monsoons in municipalities across the State. The minister also reviewed the ward office system launched in GHMC and asked the citizens over phone about their experience of getting issues resolved through the ward offices.

At the meeting, the officials highlighted that safety audits of drains were conducted in GHMC and other municipalities across the state.

The preparedness for potential floods and heavy rains in Hyderabad was particularly focused during the meeting. Officials handling the SNDP project said that the majority works undertaken were completed.

Compared to previous year, several colonies will not witness threats from floods, they said. The Minister asked officials to ensure relief measures for low-lying areas, and to constantly monitor water storage levels in ponds and lakes across the city to prevent overflow.

While reviewing the Ward Office System, Mr. Rama Rao asked all departments involved in the system to conduct internal review meetings for coordination. He asked the zonal and deputy commissioners to take proactive measures towards this end. Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner D. S. Lokesh Kumar, HMWS&SB Managing Director M. Dana Kishore, and others attended the meeting.