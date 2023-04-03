K.T. Rama Rao launches ‘Telangana Cool Roof Policy’

April 03, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao on April 3 launched the ‘Telangana Cool Roof Policy’ in Hyderabad, in the presence of representatives of various builders’ associations and government departments.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Rama Rao said the government had set itself the targets of five square kilometres in the city peripheries defined by ORR, and 2.5 square kilometres in the rest of the State for achievement of cool roofing as a strategy to bring down temperatures in closed spaces.

By 2024-25, the target is to extend the cool roofing to 20 square kilometres in city and 10 square kilometres outside, while by 2030, it is aimed to bring 200 square kilometres in city and 100 square kilometres outside under the purview of cool roofing. Telangana is the first State to introduce cool roofing as a policy measure, he said.

As part of the cool roofing policy, the builders and owners of independent homes in over 600 square yards plot area, will have to cover the terrace area in cool roof coating or by cooling tiles which cost about ₹300 per square metre.

The policy incorporates enforcement too, by linking the adherence to issue of Occupancy Certificates.

The concept will be introduced into government-assisted housing projects such as double bedroom housing, Mr. Rama Rao asserted.

