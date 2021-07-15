KRMB writes to TS, AP to stop power generation, project works

HYDERABAD

15 July 2021 22:10 IST

Team of WUAs’ representatives meet board Chairman on ‘ water wastage’

Ahead of the Ministry of Jal Shakti’s plans to notify the purview of Krishna and Godavari River Management Boards (KRMB & GRMB), KRMB authorities have written to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh once again to stop power generation and work on Rojolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) right canal, respectively.

In a letter addressed to Director (Hydel) of TS-Genco on Thursday, Member of KRMB L.B. Muanthang requested stoppage of water drawal through power generation at Srisailam Left Bank Hydro-electric Station, Nagarjunasagar power house and Pulichintala power house at the respective dam sites. It is the second letter to Telangana by the river board in a month’s time.

The river board member brought to the notice of TS-Genco Director that a letter was addressed earlier too to draw water at Srisailam for power generation only in case of extreme grid exigency. He also mentioned three letter written by AP requesting the board to issued directions to Telangana to stop power generation at the three projects during the last week of June.

Mr. Muanthang requested TS-Genco to stop further release of water immediately through Srisailam Left Bank power house, at Nagarajunasagar and Pulichintala as it was agreed in the past that the quantum of water drawn for power generation was incidental to irrigation and drinking water need. In such a backdrop, “it is imperative to follow the water release orders issued by the river board”, he noted.

In a letter addressed Engineer-in-Chief of AP, another Member of the river board Harikesh Meena asked AP to stop works on RDS right canal as the project was not appraised by the board and approved by other statutory agencies. Even the detailed project report was not submitted, he pointed out.

In a letter to Telangana, he also sought Telangana reply on AP’s complaint on utilisation of water for minor irrigation sources. AP had complained to the board that Telangana was availing 175.5 tmc ft water for MI sources against the allocation of 89.1 tmc ft.

Meanwhile, a delegation of water users’ association of Krishna Delta in AP met Chairman of KRMB M.P. Singh here on Thursday and complained about the “wastage of water” (discharge towards the sea) from Prakasam Barrage due to power generation being done by Telangana without Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar and Pulichintala getting filled.