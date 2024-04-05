KRMB writes to CRPF battalions manning NSP to allow O&M works by Telangana

April 05, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has written to the 234 and D39 Battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) manning the Nagarajunasagar dam following the ‘occupation’ of half of the spillway area by the Andhra Pradesh police on the night of November 29 last to allow the Telangana State authorities to carry out operation and maintenance works.

In the letter addressed to the Commanding Officer of the CRPF Battalion Superintending Engineer of KRMB G. Varlakshmi Devi stated that following a request from the Telangana authorities the river board had allowed them to carry out O&M works on the half of spillway area on Telangana side and now they need to complete the work on A.P. side of the dam.

The KRMB official asked the CRPF to allow the Telangana authorities to carry out removal and replacement of electrical system control panel and cable as also supply and fixing of electrical related items, including installation, erection, testing and commissioning of new control panel and cables of 26 radial crest gates of Nagarjunasagar dam in Nalgonda district to complete the work before the onset of monsoon.

Meanwhile, the river board has addressed another letter to the A.P. and Telangana Irrigation secretaries to release funds to the board for implementation of Phase-II of installation of telemetry systems. Member of the river board R.N. Sankhua said in that the board could not take up the work on telemetry in 2023-24 due to paucity of funds, though administrative approval for ₹6.25 crore was given.

He stated that installation of telemetry equipment was necessary to enhance the quality of water accounting and reaping the benefits of its advantage to both the member States. Installation of telemetry stations with side looking doppler current profilers (SLDCP) was necessary for transparency in water account and ensuring the rightful share of water to the two States.

Under Phase-II of telemetry installation, it was decided to have the equipment installed at 3 km downstream of Pothireddypadu Head Regulator on Srisailam Right Main Canal (SRMC), K.C. Canal, Nagarjunasagar Right Main Canal, East Main Canal of Prakasam Barrage, West Main Canal of Prakasam Barrage and Polavaram Right Canal Confluence in A.P. territory and Nagarjunasagar Left Main Canal, Palair Upstream and 21st main Branch Canal of NSLMC (at Telangana-A.P. border) in Telangana territory.

