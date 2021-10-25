KRMB sub-committee visits project sites

TS officials stayed away from the visit

A sub-committee of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on Monday visited Pothireddypadu head-regulator, Banakacherla point of redistribution of Srisailam water to three canals and Muchumarri lift-irrigation scheme to study how best to take administrative control of irrigation projects in Krishna river basin as part of implementation of a Central gazette notification.

The appointed date of implementation of the notification was October 14 but there was no headway as Telangana government raised several objections. Its officials did not accompany the team on Monday while their Andhra Pradesh counterparts were present.

The KRMB had decided to take control of 15 outlets of Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar but the Telangana government dilly-dallied in handing them over. More recently, it urged the board to change its operating procedures and curve rules on water storage and space at irrigation projects.

In view of the uncertainty, the board mandated the sub-committee headed by Ravi Kumar Pillay to undertake field visit of projects to expedite the process of taking over the projects.

The panel will visit the Srisailam dam and three power houses on it to discuss with officials operational protocols, flood control measures, water utilisation and other issues.