KRMB seeks details, status of Atchampet LIS

December 12, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - hyderabad

The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has asked Telangana to inform the status of the Atchampet Lift Irrigation Scheme by drawing water from Yedula reservoir constructed as part of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) since the former is unapproved.

In a letter addressed to the Engineer-in-Chief (General) of the Irrigation Department of Telangana on Monday, Superintending Engineer of KRMB C. Ashok Kumar stated that the Government of Andhra Pradesh had brought to the notice of the river board on August 18 this year that the Government of Telangana had accorded administrative sanction for Atchampet LIS in May this year to draw/transfer water from Yedula reservoir of PRLIS.

Citing Section 85(8)(d) and para 7 of the Eleventh Schedule of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, the KRMB official stated that no new project could be taken up by the member States – AP and Telangana – without getting the proposals appraised and technically cleared by the KRMB and Central Water Commission and recommended by KRMB before sanction by the Apex Council.

The KRMB official asked Telangana to inform the status of Atchampet LIS along with the salient features and detailed project report at the earliest.

Meanwhile, according to officials, on May 3 this year, the Telangana Government has given its administrative sanction to Atchampet LIS with an estimated cost of ₹1,534 crore to irrigate 57,200 acres ayacut along with drinking water supply to Atchampet and Amrabad mandals and surrounding areas in the Atchampet Assembly Constituency in Nagarkurnool district.