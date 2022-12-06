KRMB Member Pillai shifted after fiasco over RMC report

December 06, 2022 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS) has transferred B. Ravi Kumar Pillai, Member of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and Convener of its River Management Committee (RMC), following the fiasco over the draft report and recommendations of the panel.

The Telangana Government has recorded strong objection to Mr. Pillai telling a section of the media after the December 3 meeting of the RMC that Telangana had accepted its draft report and recommendation, including sharing of power generated at Srisailam project, in 50:50 ratio with Andhra Pradesh.

Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) of Telangana wrote to the KRMB Chairman raising strong objection to Mr. Pillai’s act stating that the RMC report and recommendations were just shared with the Member States at the meeting and that Telangana had neither accepted the report and recommendations nor signed it and explained the State’s stand on various aspects of water sharing with A.P.

In a sudden decision, the Ministry issued orders on Tuesday transferring Mr. Pillai to the Central Water Commission (CWC) headquarters in New Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

