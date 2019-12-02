Telangana

KRMB meeting postponed again

The eleventh meeting of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), scheduled for December 3, has been postponed one more time on the requests of engineers-in-chief (ENCs) of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. According to Member-Secretary of the board A. Paramesham, the two ENCs made the request over phone and the next date of the meeting would be finalised and intimated in due course. Initially, the meeting was scheduled to be held on November 27.

