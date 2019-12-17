KRMB meet at Vijayawada on Jan. 8

The eleventh meeting of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) will be held at Vijayawada on January 8 next. It will be held there for the first time since constitution of the board under the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

It was initially planned to conduct the meeting here on November 27 and later on December 3, but it was postponed both the times. A request was made to postpone the November 27 meeting by AP, while the two States sought postponement of the December 3 schedule.

Apart from discussing the finalisation of Krishna water share for the two States for the current water year, the meeting is scheduled to discuss the release of budget, working manual, shifting of the board office from Hyderabad to Vijayawada (Amaravati), installation of the second phase of telemetry equipment and others.

Although, a three-member committee of the board had a meeting at Vijayawada once, the full-fledged board meeting is scheduled there for the first time. In an intimation to the two State governments, Member-Secretary of the board A. Paramesham stated on Tuesday that the venue of the meeting would be informed in due course.