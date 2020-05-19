KRMB asks AP to stop drawing water from Sagar, Srisailam

The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has asked Andhra Pradesh not to draw water from the Nagarjunasagar Right Canal, Handri-Neeva and Muchhumarri lift irrigation schemes further since it has already availed water in excess of indents approved till the end of May, the current water year, and agreed upon share.

In a letter addressed to Engineer-in-Chief of Water Resources Department of AP on Tuesday, Member-Secretary of the river board A. Paramesham explained that AP had already availed 220.329 tmc ft water from Srisailam, including 169.668 tmc ft from Pothireddypadu (PRP) head regulator, 41.918 through Handri-Neeva, 5.410 tmc ft through Muchhumarri. Similarly, Telangana has availed 51.344 tmc ft, including 49.677 tmc ft through Kalwakurthy lift irrigation scheme.

The two States have also spared 3.333 tmc ft and 1.667 tmc ft water, respectively, for drinking water supply to Chennai till May 19.

From Nagarjunasagar, AP has utilised 349.061 tmc ft, which included 35.287 tmc ft from NS Left Canal, 158.264 tmc ft from NS Right Canal, 152.360 tmc ft in the Krishna Delta System and 3.150 tmc ft through Guntur Channel, while Telangana has drawn 148.806 tmc ft including 57.799 tmc ft for drinking needs of Hyderabad and 91.007 tmc ft from NS Left Canal. The board stated that Telangana has another 49.241 tmc ft water available in its share in Nagarajunasagar out of the indents approved so far.

From Tungabhadra project, AP has drawn 78.169 tmc ft through TB High Level, Low Level and K-C Canal systems and Telangana has availed 5.93 tmc ft from Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS).

Besides, Telangana has also availed 57.283 tmc ft water from Jurala project and Nettempadu, Bhima and Koilsagar lift irrigation schemes and has another 1.103 tmc ft water left un-availed. Further, Telangana has availed 9.483 tmc ft water through seven medium irrigation projects and AP has utilised another 3.758 tmc ft through five such projects. Telangana has another 3.343 tmc ft water available under these projects.

In all, AP has availed 647.559 tmc ft water and Telangana 272.846 tmc ft, with another 60.333 tmc ft water available, mostly for Telangana (56.563 tmc ft), for use by the two States as on May 19. Thus, a total of 980.738 tmc ft water has either been utilised or available this water year in the Krishna Basin. Over all, AP has availed 4.042 tmc ft in excess of indents approved, the board stated.