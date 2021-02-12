KRMB allocates 175.42 tmc ft water to AP, TS for Jan-Mar period

AP allowed to draw 92.5 tmc ft and Telangana 82.9 tmc ft

The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has approved fresh indents of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for utilisation of 175.42 tmc ft of water together during the three-month period from January 1 to March 31 this year from the two common reservoirs — Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar — to meet drinking water and irrigation needs.

Of the total allocation, 92.5 tmc ft is for AP and 82.92 tmc ft for Telangana. Although AP had requested for allocation of 108.5 tmc ft for the three-month period, the river board, in the three-member committee meeting held on February 5, asked it to give a fresh indent up to 92.5 tmc ft following the insistence of Telangana that water should not be drawn below 810 feet level in Srisailam and not below 520 ft in Nagarjunasagar before March-end.

In the water release order issued by Member-Secretary of the river board D.M. Raipure, the allocation approved for AP include 4.3 tmc ft for Pothireddypady head regulator and 23.6 tmc ft for Handri-Neeva lift scheme from Srisailam and 13.6 tmc for Left Canal and 51 tmc ft for Right Canal from Nagarjunasagar.

Similarly, the allocation for Telangana comprises 17.92 tmc for Kalwakurthy lift scheme (Srisailam), 40 tmc ft for Left Canal, 18 tmc ft for Alimineti Madhava Reddy Project, 4.5 tmc ft for Hyderabad and 2.5 tmc ft for Mission Bhagiratha (all from Nagarjunasagar).

The river board has stated that the total indents approved by it till March-end during the current water year reached 351.76 tmc ft for AP and 160.69 tmc ft for Telangana. Further, the board has also stated that AP had utilised 259.26 tmc ft water and Telangana had availed 77.77 tmc ft from the two reservoirs till December-end last.

Suggesting release of water from Nagarjunasagar after power generation, the river board also stated that in case there was no power demand or the release of water was not as per the requirement of Genco authorities, then the release of water could be done through the river sluices of the project.

According to officials of the Irrigation Department, the water level in Srisailam as on Friday evening was 864.9 ft with storage of 122.12 tmc ft and that in Nagarjunasagar was 556.8 ft with storage of 225 tmc ft.