ADVERTISEMENT

Krishnaiah welcomes Govt’s decision to conduct caste census 

January 30, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BCs and sub castes will get equitable justice, he says

The Hindu Bureau

Rajya Sabha member and Backward Classes Welfare Association leader R. Krishnaiah has welcomed the State government’s decision to take up caste census of backward classes and expressed happiness over the Congress government fulfilling its promises made in the BC declaration released in the run up to the Assembly elections.

Mr. Krishnaiah called on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat on Tuesday. The government’s decision to take up caste census would enable the BCs and sub-castes to get equitable justice to the communities in the welfare schemes of the government.

He congratulated the Chief Minister for ensuring people-centric governance from the day he took over the reins. He expressed his happiness that the government was making arrangements for the introduction of the caste census Bill in the forthcoming session of the Assembly.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US