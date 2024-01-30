Krishnaiah welcomes Govt’s decision to conduct caste census 

January 30, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Rajya Sabha member and Backward Classes Welfare Association leader R. Krishnaiah has welcomed the State government’s decision to take up caste census of backward classes and expressed happiness over the Congress government fulfilling its promises made in the BC declaration released in the run up to the Assembly elections.

Mr. Krishnaiah called on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat on Tuesday. The government’s decision to take up caste census would enable the BCs and sub-castes to get equitable justice to the communities in the welfare schemes of the government.

He congratulated the Chief Minister for ensuring people-centric governance from the day he took over the reins. He expressed his happiness that the government was making arrangements for the introduction of the caste census Bill in the forthcoming session of the Assembly.