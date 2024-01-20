Krishnaiah urges govt. to increase BC budget to ₹20,000 crore

January 20, 2024 05:47 am | Updated 05:47 am IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

A delegation of Backward Classes organisations led by R. Krishnaiah, YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha member and president of the National BC Welfare Association, on Friday, called on Minister for Finance and Energy M. Bhatti Vikramarka and requested him to enhance the budget for BCs to ₹20,000 crore.

Accompanied by G. Krishna, N. Venkatesh, K. Srinivas, P. Sudhakar, T. Rajkumar, R. Madhusudan, M. Pruthvi Goud and others, Mr. Krishnaiah requested the Minister to introduce B.C. Bandhu scheme on the lines of Dalit Bandhu, allocate ₹4,000 crore for subsidy loans to BC Corporation, ₹2,000 crore to MBC Corporation, revival of total fee reimbursement scheme to students pursuing Intermediate and above courses and increase mess charges of school and college hostel students.

Further, they requested an increase in budget for overseas education stipend scheme from ₹60 crore to ₹300 crore, sanction one additional BC residential school to every constituency, allocate ₹200 crore to BC Study Circle, construct own buildings to 290 BC residential schools functioning from rented premises by allocating ₹400 crore for the purpose and increase the incentive being given for inter-caste marriages to ₹2.5 lakh.

Stating that the integrated household survey conducted by the previous government had revealed that BCs comprise 52% of the population in the State, Mr. Krishnaiah said that the budget for BCs was 3.5% of the total outlay till 2014 but the BRS government had reduced it.

