Krishnaiah urges CM to fill up all teacher vacancies

August 27, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

National Backward Classes Welfare Association has requested Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to take up the recruitment process to fill 24,000 teacher post vacancies instead of 5,000 announced to be filled recently.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, the association president and Rajya Sabha member from YSR Congress Party R. Krishnaih stated that Minister for Education P. Sabita Indra Reddy had announced recently to fill 5,000 teacher posts when the actual vacancies were around 24,000, as mentioned in the pay revision commission report.

It was mentioned in Parliament that there were 18,000 teacher post vacancies in the primary schools of Telangana and the Chief Minister himself had told the Assembly that the number of teacher post vacancies was 15,000. However, the teachers’ associations were claiming that the number was 24,000.

Mr. Krishnaiah said about 16,000 education (vidya) volunteers were taken in two years back and the Finance Department had approved the appointment of a similar number of special teachers recently. He sought to know where was the need to take special teachers in case there were no vacancies or the vacancies number was less.

Filling the posts on regular basis was necessary to improve education standards in government schools, Mr. Krishnaiah said, adding that in addition to the vacancies mentioned in the last PRC report, there were 4,900 vacancies in aided school, 10,000 vacancies of physical education teachers, 5,000 vacancies of art, craft and drawing teacher posts and 4,000 computer teacher posts.

Besides teachers, there were about 15,000 attender and sweeper post vacancies and also a large number of junior assistant posts to be filled up.