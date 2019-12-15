Krishnaiah questions govt. sincerity in filling vacancies

Backward Classes Welfare Association (BCWA) national president R. Krishnaiah criticised the TRS government for not keeping its promising of filling all the 2.3 lakh vacancies of government posts even after six years of its rule.

Speaking at a meeting of the unemployed youth organised by the BCWA here on Saturday, he said the government completed one full term and one year in the second term but the party’s promise on jobs remain unfulfilled as it could fill only about 25,000 jobs till date.

National vice-president of BCWA G. Krishna, other BC associations’ representatives P. Bhaskar, M. Mahender Goud, G. Krishna Yadav, J. Raghava and others also spoke.

“The unemployed youth are not even asking for creation of new employment opportunities in the government but to fill the vacancies created by the retirement of employees on attaining the age of superannuation during the previous 10 years and another 30,000 posts required following creation of 23 new district, 28 new revenue divisions and 140 revenue mandals”, Mr. Krishnaiah said alleging that government is not even heeding to such genuine demands.

Empty chairs of officials in the new districts greet people when they visit offices at different levels seeking redressal to their problems and a large number of schools are being shut down due to lack of teachers and even attendants to ring the school bells. Besides, there are no computers in some schools while in others there are no computer teachers and there are no cooks and supportive workers in the kitchens of hostels, he said.

Stating that about 15 lakh unemployed youth are biding unproductive time after completing engineering, pharmacy and other degree courses due to lack of employment opportunities, Mr. Krishnaiah said it’s time the government focuses on filling the 2.3 lakh vacancies. The youth are awaiting notifications on filling 36,000 Group-IV service posts, 8,000 Group-III services such as panchayat secretaries, village revenue officers, village revenue assistants, section officers, superintendents, over 3,000 various Group-II posts and about 1,200 Group-I posts, the BCWA founder said.

In government schools, there are 40,000 teacher vacancies, 10,000 of physical education trainers, 4,000 art, craft and drawing teachers, 4,500 aided school teachers, 2,000 model school teachers, 1,500 Kasturba school teachers, 4,000 computer teachers, 10,000 clerical posts and 3,000 librarians.

Further, 5,000 junior lecturer, 2,000 degree lecturer, 900 polytechnic/ITI teacher, 2,200 university assistant professor posts are vacant for long, Mr. Krishnaiah listed out. Further, 25,000 posts in power utilities, 20,000 in urban local bodies, 16,000 in health department, 15,000 in TSRTC, 14,000 posts in revenue department and 6,000 engineering posts were also vacant, he said.