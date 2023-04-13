Krishnaiah meets President, seeks caste census and political reservation

April 13, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

Rajya Sabha member and crusader of Backward Classes’ rights R. Krishnaiah met President of India Droupadi Murmu and urged her to direct the governments to provide political reservation to BCs and increase reservations in education and employment according to their population.

Mr. Krishnaiah, who has been meeting heads of all political parties and various organisations seeking better opportunities for BCs, said the President had an opportunity to use her powers as per Article 340 of the Constitution to ensure BCs got what they deserved. He said the BCs were the most productive classes in Indian society but somewhere their share in society development was much less.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the upliftment of BCs in the country would ensure social justice leading to betterment of the country and there was a need for a new study on the plight of the backward communities. Even after 75 years of Independence if people didn’t get their share in power and prosperity there was no meaning for democracy.

Mr. Krishnaiah said though BCs constituted 56% of the population their representation was 14% in politics, 9% in employment, 1% in industry ownership and just 2% in top courts. He said the Backward Classes Association had already demanded a caste census in the country as there was no legal or constitutional impediment to it but the Central government was mum on it.

The Parliament member said that the President assured him that the process of BCs getting their due had started and she would take up steps for the welfare of the BCs.