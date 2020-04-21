Krishnaiah calls for funding of research on coronavirus

The Backward Classes Welfare Association has requested the Central and State governments to focus on finding medicines to cure coronavirus, including development of a vaccine, by involving the country’s traditional systems of medicine too by funding the research amply as lockdown is only a temporary measure to prevent the spread.

In separate letters addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday, national president of the association R. Krishnaiah said the country was not in a position to prolong the lockdown further since it had already brought down the economic activity to naught affecting all spheres of life.

He suggested the government to fund the research in private sector to get the results fast by involving the pharmaceutical company, laboratories and scientists to find a medicine that could cure and prevent the incidence of coronavirus infection. Mr. Krishnaiah felt that the ayurveda system of medicine was a proven field too since ages and it could be encouraged to take up research on coronavirus containment.