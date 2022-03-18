Krishnaiah bats for separate OBC ministry at Centre

National Backward Classes Welfare Association president R. Krishnaiah has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create a separate ministry for other backward classes (OBC) welfare in the Union Government.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister on Friday, the association president said separate department has not been formed for backward classes in the Union Government even 74 years after Independence although they constitute about 56% of the population. As a result, there is no proper guidance and monitoring of educational, economical and social uplift of the backward classes and it amounts to gross neglect of the comprehensive development of about 75 crore people.

He pointed out that there are separate departments for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, who comprise 15% and 7% of the population, respectively, in the Union Government. However, there is no separate department for BCs who comprise 56% of the population. A separate ministry/department could be created by dividing it from social justice and empowerment department and the tribal welfare department too was separated in a similar manner in the past.

Mr. Krishnaiah said creation of separate department for BCs would not be opposed by any political party or group and the issue is devoid of controversies.