Krishnaiah asks govt. to extend ₹1 lakh aid to 5.77L applicants

May 19, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

President of National Backward Classes Welfare Association and YSR Congress Party MP R. Krishnaiah on Friday suggested that the State government, which announced a financial assistance of ₹1 lakh each to those engaged in community vocations, to extend the benefit to all the 5.77 lakh applicants who had applied for loans up to ₹20 lakh before 2018 elections.

No application was cleared during the last five years and people would not believe the government if it invited fresh applications for the benefit by keeping the applications with it pending further.

In a statement, he also slammed the State government for reducing BC reservation in local bodies from 34% to 22%. The government was also not paying attention to the construction of new buildings for the 271 BC residential schools sanctioned after 2014 as also the 395 BC college hostels. New district collectorates, Secretariat and other buildings were built but not the BC schools and hostels, he said.

Mr. Krishnaiah further suggested holding a meeting with BC bodies and legislators to discuss the issues related to the BC communities, review the decisions taken at a meeting held in December 2017 and address new issues.