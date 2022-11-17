Krishna laid to rest as thousands of fans join in his last journey

November 17, 2022 06:15 am | Updated 02:36 am IST - HYDERABAD

Film star Krishna was laid to rest at Mahaprasthanam in the presence of family members and a few chosen people on Wednesday evening with full state honours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Krishna’s son and actor Mahesh Babu completed the procedures amid the gun salute given by the police. Only the family members and a few people close to the family were allowed inside the Mahaprasthanam, as they preferred complete privacy during the final rites.

Earlier, the mortal remains were taken from the Padmalaya studios as thousands of his fans and well-wishers from across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana turned up to pay their last respects. Thousands participated in the final journey, while hundreds lined up on either side of the road to have the final glimpse as the vehicle carrying his mortal remains passed through. Earlier in the morning, his body was brought to Padmalaya studios from his residence.

Stars from the film world and dignitaries paid their respects. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan; BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay; Evangelist K.A. Paul; actors Chiranjeevi, Mohan Babu, Balakrishna, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati were among those who attended.

Watch | Burripalem mourns the demise of Superstar Krishna

Mr. Jagan hugged Mahesh Babu and consoled other family members after paying respects to the mortal remains. TDP MLA and actor Balakrishna, who was present at that time exchanged greetings. Those who could not attend the rites penned their respects to the departed soul with an emotional touch. Many recalled that Krishna was the superstar of the Telugu fans and would remain forever.

Trending

Krishna’s granddaughter and Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara penned an emotional post on social media sharing a picture with him and reminiscing the moments she spent. She said weekend lunch would never be the same again and she picked up so many valuable lessons from him. “Hope I can make you proud someday. I’ll miss you so much Thatha garu,” she wrote.

Krishna’s daughter Manjula also shared an emotional note saying though he was the superstar for the world, at home he was just a normal loving father.