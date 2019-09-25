Krishna basin projects may witness more flood days

Major reservoirs in the Krishna basin in the two Telugu states are expected to witness more flood days with this south-west monsoon season coming to an end. The inflows into all major reservoirs in the upper reaches of Krishna and most of its tributaries have increased with the catchment areas experiencing heavy rains for the last couple of days.

With the discharge of over 71,000 cusecs flood at Jurala and nearly 1.4 lakh cusecs at Sunkesula across Tungabhadra river, the inflows into Srisailam could cross over 2 lakh cusecs by Thursday morning, the crest gates of Srisailam are likely to be lifted one more time this flood season on Thursday.

Catchment areas

“Due to widespread heavy rain in most of the catchment areas of Krishna, Bhima, Lower Tungabhadra sub-basins, Krishna, Bhima and Tungabhadra rivers are rising again. The Tungabhadra at Mantralayam is flowing above normal flood level”, a Central Water Commission forecast said on Wednesday.

In view of the rainfall in upper Krishna and Upper Bhima sub-basins, the Krishna and its tributaries are rising slowly in Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur districts in Maharashtra. Similarly, the Bhima and its tributaries are rising slowly in Pune and Sholapur districts of Maharashtra increasing the chances of more flood to Jurala over the next few days.

CWC forecast

According to CWC forecast, the inflows into Ujjani dam across Bhima in Maharashtra were in the range of 36,000 cusecs with rising trend on Wednesday.

discharge of flood to the Bhima is expected to increase over the next couple of days increasing the inflows into Jurala, which is also getting inflows of around 75,000 cusecs on Wednesday night with nearly 60,000 cusecs from Narayanpur dam across Krishna.

“This water year, starting from June 1, is proving to be one of the best flood years during the last two decades. Over 1,012 tmc ft water has already been let into river from Jurala till 6 am on Wednesday this year and only three years, 2005-06 to 2007-08, during the last 20 years have seen more discharge of flood from Jurala”, an irrigation engineer monitoring flood at Jurala stated.

In the Godavari baisn, Sriramsagar has been getting considerable inflows during the last three weeks and its storage is approaching 60 tmc ft against its capacity of 90.31 tmc ft.

However, two major reservoirs in the basin, Singur and Nizamsagar remain starved of flood so far this season.

Heavy flood to Godavari from Yellampally and below all through this season has resulted in over 3,074 tmc of water flowing waste into the sea already. Similarly, over 454 tmc ft has gone waste into the sea from the Krishna too so far this season.