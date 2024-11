An IAS officer of 2014 batch, S. Krishna Aditya, took over as the Secretary of the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Wednesday. He succeeds A. Sridevasena, who held full additional charge of the post. Earlier, Mr. Aditya served as the Director of the Labour Department, and District Collector of Jayashankar Bhupalpally.

