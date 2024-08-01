ADVERTISEMENT

Krishank booked for derogatory remarks against Telangana CM Revanth

Published - August 01, 2024 02:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A case was booked against Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader Manne Krishank by the Cyber Crimes police of Hyderabad for making alleged ‘defamatory’ posts on social media against Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. 

He was booked for allegedly posting tweets on X containing ‘meaningless and derogatory words, which intend to harm the reputation and dignity of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’. 

Stating that this was seventh such case against him by the Congress government, Mr. Krishank posted another tweet along with the complaint copy and asked, “What is Derogatory in this Tweet What happens in Faheem’s Guest House that will make CM @revanth_anumula lose his Reputation and Dignity. Case Number 7 by Congress Govt.”

